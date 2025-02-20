First Bank & Trust Sells 68 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

GS stock opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $380.85 and a one year high of $672.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $609.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

