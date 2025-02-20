First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 689,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

