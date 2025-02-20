First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,333 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in HP were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

