First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,314 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after buying an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $210.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

