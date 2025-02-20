First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 75 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $374.87 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

