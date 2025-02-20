First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 102,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 52,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,568,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,506,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,265,000 after purchasing an additional 476,185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6,228.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 296,975 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6,499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 187,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,445,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

