First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 153,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 65,029 shares.The stock last traded at $134.30 and had previously closed at $136.00.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
