First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 153,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 65,029 shares.The stock last traded at $134.30 and had previously closed at $136.00.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.