First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.