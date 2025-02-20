First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stake Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.