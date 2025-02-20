First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $20.30. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and a PE ratio of -268.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.67% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of man-made diamond technology in the United States. It provides lab-grown and single-crystal diamonds for industrial and gemstone applications. The company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

