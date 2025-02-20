FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 1,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

