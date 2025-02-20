Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Five9 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.620 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

Five9 Stock Down 0.3 %

FIVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 3,612,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,360. Five9 has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.