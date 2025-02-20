Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 672 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

