Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $56.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

