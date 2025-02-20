Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,762,000 after purchasing an additional 194,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $222.10 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

