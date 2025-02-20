Flossbach Von Storch SE Acquires 1,237 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,295.80 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,252.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,199.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.