Flossbach Von Storch SE Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.1% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 0.37% of PepsiCo worth $777,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

