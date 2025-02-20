Flossbach Von Storch SE Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,164 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $76,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,234,000 after buying an additional 135,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,685,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,757,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,533,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

