Flossbach Von Storch SE Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch SE cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,490 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 0.17% of 3M worth $121,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

