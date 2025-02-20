Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 122,164 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Flossbach Von Storch SE trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,164 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.9% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 1.04% of Lululemon Athletica worth $486,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.