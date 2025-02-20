Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

