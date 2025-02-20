Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.250-2.750 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.89. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

