FMA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

