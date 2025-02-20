FMA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

