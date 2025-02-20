FMA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 9.8% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

