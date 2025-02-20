Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,549.74. This trade represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,610 shares of company stock worth $6,083,029. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.