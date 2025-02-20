Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.