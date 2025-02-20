Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 69506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

