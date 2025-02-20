Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 119 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

