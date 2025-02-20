Freedom Day Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,856.10 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,789.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,669.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

