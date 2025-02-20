Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.