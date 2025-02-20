FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $14.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $171.40 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.