FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Decreased by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after buying an additional 1,495,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

