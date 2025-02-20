FY2027 EPS Estimates for Workday Increased by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Workday stock opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,200. This represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

