Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 652.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $516.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.88. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

