Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7686 per share. This is a positive change from Gaztransport & Technigaz’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

