GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.23 on Monday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 131,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,626.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 936,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,826.96. This trade represents a 16.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.72% of the company’s stock.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
