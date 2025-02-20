GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.23 on Monday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 131,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,626.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 936,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,826.96. This trade represents a 16.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

