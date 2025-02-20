Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,616,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

