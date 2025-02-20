Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 12449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gentherm by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

