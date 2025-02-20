Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Geodrill Stock Down 3.9 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
