Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Geodrill Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.