Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.09%.

GOOD opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 461.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

