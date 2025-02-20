Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Shares of HD stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

