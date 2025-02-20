Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Eaton by 31.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $309.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.15 and a 200 day moving average of $332.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

