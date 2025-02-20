Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 5,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $615.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.74. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

