Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Stock Up 2.1 %

GBTC stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

