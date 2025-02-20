Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.74 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

