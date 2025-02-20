Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

