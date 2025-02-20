Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.