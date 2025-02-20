Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

