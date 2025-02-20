Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 22,868 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,868 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 92,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 76,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

